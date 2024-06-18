Attaullah Tarar grieved over death of mother of senior journalist Rehan Sheikh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of senior journalist Rehan Sheikh.

In his condolence message, Tarar expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased.

Tarar said he was really very sad to hear about the death of Rehan Sheikh's mother and he shared the grief of the bereaved family.

The minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.