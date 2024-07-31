Open Menu

Attaullah Tarar Grieved Over Death Of Senior Actor, Comedian Sardar Kamal

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Attaullah Tarar grieved over death of senior actor, comedian Sardar Kamal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of senior actor and comedian Sardar Kamal.

In a condolence message, the minister expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased.

Terming Sardar Kamal a great artist, Tarar said he was deeply saddened to hear the news of his demise.

"With the death of Sardar Kamal, the Pakistani showbiz industry has lost a great artist," he maintained.

Sardar Kamal was an artist who always brought smiles to the faces of others, he said adding the services Sardar Kamal to the showbiz industry will always be remembered.

He said shared the grief of the bereaved family in this hour of sorrow.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

