Open Menu

Attaullah Tarar Praises Christian Community’s Role In Nation-building

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Attaullah Tarar praises Christian community’s role in nation-building

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Sunday

extended heartfelt Easter greetings to the Christian community, acknowledging

their historical contributions and ongoing efforts in the development of Pakistan.

Addressing a special Easter event, the minister said: “I extend my warmest wishes

to all members of the Christian community on the occasion of Easter.” He emphasized

that the Christian community held a distinct and honorable place in the country's history,

having played a vital role in the creation of Pakistan and making sacrifices for its

defence and unity.

“The Christian community has offered sacrifices in the wars fought by Pakistan

and has given their lives for the nation,” he remarked. “Their role in upholding the

values symbolized by the white in Pakistan’s flag is truly commendable”, he said.

Attaullah Tarar shared that he proudly represents a constituency with 70,000 Christian

voters, describing his electoral area as a source of personal pride. The Christian

community comprises capable and dedicated individuals who were actively contributing

to Pakistan’s growth and progress, he added.

He stressed the need for unity, love, and interfaith harmony in building a strong

and inclusive society.

“Brotherhood, harmony, and mutual respect are essential.

I stand with the Christian community on every joyous occasion and festival,” he said.

Highlighting Pakistan’s economic trajectory, the minister stated the country was

steadily advancing towards sustainable development under the dynamic leadership

of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He noted that successful revival of the national

economy was a testament to effective governance, collective effort, and visionary

leadership.

Attaullah Tarar also praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her

exceptional service to the people of the province. He highlighted the “Uraan Pakistan”

initiative as a major step forward for national development and uplift. “International

financial institutions are acknowledging Pakistan’s economic progress, which is a

testament to the government’s effective policies,” he added.

The event concluded with a message of peace, inclusivity, and national unity, with

the minister reaffirming the government’s commitment to standing with minority

communities and ensuring their rightful place in Pakistan’s journey forward.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

6 hours ago
 ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

18 hours ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

18 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

19 hours ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

23 hours ago
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

23 hours ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

24 hours ago
 Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

24 hours ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

24 hours ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

24 hours ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan