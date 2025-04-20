Attaullah Tarar praises Christian community’s role in nation-building

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Sunday

extended heartfelt Easter greetings to the Christian community, acknowledging

their historical contributions and ongoing efforts in the development of Pakistan.

Addressing a special Easter event, the minister said: “I extend my warmest wishes

to all members of the Christian community on the occasion of Easter.” He emphasized

that the Christian community held a distinct and honorable place in the country's history,

having played a vital role in the creation of Pakistan and making sacrifices for its

defence and unity.

“The Christian community has offered sacrifices in the wars fought by Pakistan

and has given their lives for the nation,” he remarked. “Their role in upholding the

values symbolized by the white in Pakistan’s flag is truly commendable”, he said.

Attaullah Tarar shared that he proudly represents a constituency with 70,000 Christian

voters, describing his electoral area as a source of personal pride. The Christian

community comprises capable and dedicated individuals who were actively contributing

to Pakistan’s growth and progress, he added.

He stressed the need for unity, love, and interfaith harmony in building a strong

and inclusive society.

“Brotherhood, harmony, and mutual respect are essential.

I stand with the Christian community on every joyous occasion and festival,” he said.

Highlighting Pakistan’s economic trajectory, the minister stated the country was

steadily advancing towards sustainable development under the dynamic leadership

of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He noted that successful revival of the national

economy was a testament to effective governance, collective effort, and visionary

leadership.

Attaullah Tarar also praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her

exceptional service to the people of the province. He highlighted the “Uraan Pakistan”

initiative as a major step forward for national development and uplift. “International

financial institutions are acknowledging Pakistan’s economic progress, which is a

testament to the government’s effective policies,” he added.

The event concluded with a message of peace, inclusivity, and national unity, with

the minister reaffirming the government’s commitment to standing with minority

communities and ensuring their rightful place in Pakistan’s journey forward.