Attaullah Tarar Praises Christian Community’s Role In Nation-building
Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2025 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Sunday
extended heartfelt Easter greetings to the Christian community, acknowledging
their historical contributions and ongoing efforts in the development of Pakistan.
Addressing a special Easter event, the minister said: “I extend my warmest wishes
to all members of the Christian community on the occasion of Easter.” He emphasized
that the Christian community held a distinct and honorable place in the country's history,
having played a vital role in the creation of Pakistan and making sacrifices for its
defence and unity.
“The Christian community has offered sacrifices in the wars fought by Pakistan
and has given their lives for the nation,” he remarked. “Their role in upholding the
values symbolized by the white in Pakistan’s flag is truly commendable”, he said.
Attaullah Tarar shared that he proudly represents a constituency with 70,000 Christian
voters, describing his electoral area as a source of personal pride. The Christian
community comprises capable and dedicated individuals who were actively contributing
to Pakistan’s growth and progress, he added.
He stressed the need for unity, love, and interfaith harmony in building a strong
and inclusive society.
“Brotherhood, harmony, and mutual respect are essential.
I stand with the Christian community on every joyous occasion and festival,” he said.
Highlighting Pakistan’s economic trajectory, the minister stated the country was
steadily advancing towards sustainable development under the dynamic leadership
of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He noted that successful revival of the national
economy was a testament to effective governance, collective effort, and visionary
leadership.
Attaullah Tarar also praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her
exceptional service to the people of the province. He highlighted the “Uraan Pakistan”
initiative as a major step forward for national development and uplift. “International
financial institutions are acknowledging Pakistan’s economic progress, which is a
testament to the government’s effective policies,” he added.
The event concluded with a message of peace, inclusivity, and national unity, with
the minister reaffirming the government’s commitment to standing with minority
communities and ensuring their rightful place in Pakistan’s journey forward.
