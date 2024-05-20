Attaullah Tarar Receives 170 More Students At Lahore Airport
Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2024 | 06:52 PM
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has assured that all possible measures would be taken to facilitate the students returning from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has assured that all possible measures would be taken to facilitate the students returning from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
Talking to the media at Allama Iqbal International Airport, where he welcomed 170 Pakistani students arriving on a special flight from Bishkek on Monday, the minister highlighted the government's proactive efforts. He noted that this was the fourth flight from the Kyrgyz local airline Aero Nomad, bringing the total number of returning students to 540.
The minister highlighted the government's unwavering focus on the well-being of returning students. He expressed gratitude that no Pakistani student was harmed in the recent attacks in Bishkek.
Attaullah Tarar acknowledged the alarming situation in Bishkek, which caused significant distress among the students. He stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was in constant contact with the Pakistani ambassador in Kyrgyzstan and took immediate action to address the students' concerns.
The government is committed to ensuring the safety and education of Pakistani students, with plans to send them back once the situation stabilizes so they can complete their degrees, he added.
He emphasized that, following the Prime Minister's special directive, ministers were present at airports to welcome the returning students, ensuring they did not feel alone.
Attaullah Tarar thanked Allah Almighty that no Pakistani lives were lost in the incident. He also called for responsible handling of the situation. He mentioned that a special flight is scheduled to bring back injured students. Earlier, at the airport, he greeted the arriving students with flowers and reassured their families that the government would prioritize resolving the students' issues. In conversation with students and their families, the minister reiterated the government's commitment to addressing their concerns promptly and efficiently.
