Attaullah Tarar Replies Farah's Defamation Notice

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Attaullah Tarar replies Farah's defamation notice

Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar has given reply to Rs 6 billion defamation notice, issued by Farah Shahzadi, a close friend of the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar has given reply to Rs 6 billion defamation notice, issued by Farah Shahzadi, a close friend of the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Tarar gave the reply through his counsel on Wednesday, wherein it was stated that Farah was already known as Farah "Gogi" everywhere and all allegations levelled against Attaullah Tarar were baseless.

The reply said that Farah Shahzadi looted billions of rupees from national exchequer and broke a record of corruption with the connivance of Ahsan Jamil Gujar, her husband, and Bushra Bibi, the wife of former premier Imran Khan.

The reply stated that Federal and provincial anti-corruption agencies were holding investigations against Farah and she had fled the country to escape investigation.

Efforts were underway to bring back Farah Shahzadi through Red warrants as per law, and she would have to face investigation on her return, it added.

Farah Shazadi had sent a legal notice to the provincial minister for damaging her reputation by coining a name "Gogi" for her, and "falsely accusing her of committing massive corruption".

