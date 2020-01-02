Attempt for killing wife case: SC dismisses bail plea of husband

Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has dismissed the bail plea of a suspect Abdul Javed who tried to kill his wife

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd January, 2020) Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has dismissed the bail plea of a suspect Abdul Javed who tried to kill his wife.A three-member bench of SC presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) took up the case for hearing on Thursday.During the course of hearing, Justice Faez Isa while raising objection upon the bailPlea remarked , " Wife of suspect Abdul Javed herself has nominated his husband, here wife was injured in home and husband is saying that he does not know, If husband didn't injure his wife then he may have known that who did that".

Justice further observed, "Wife herself is saying that husband has injured her".Counsel of suspect Abdul Javed took the plea that his client didn't injure his wife as he was not present at home during the time of incident.Court while dismissing the bail plea of suspect disposed of the case.Police have held the suspect from courtroom after his bail plea was dismissed.