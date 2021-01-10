UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Attempt Of Smuggle Nephritis From Mohmand Foiled

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Attempt of smuggle nephritis from Mohmand foiled

GHALANAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) ::Minerals officials foiled an attempt to smuggle nephrite from Mohmand District and seized several kilograms of nephrite on Sunday.

Upon receiving information, the Minerals Department officials along with the local police conducted a raid against the illegal Nephrite smugglers and a dumper full of Nephrite was seized during a search at Yaka Ghund check post, where 8795 kg of Nephrite was recovered from the truck.

Dumper (Truck) No. 0357 full of Nephrite was loaded in Mohmand without lease and without official permission.

Special Assistant for Minerals Arif Ahmadzai warned the illegal miners of strict action if they attempt to plunder the public resources.

Special Assistant Arif Ahmadzai said that the Department of Minerals takes public complaints very seriously and take steps for quick action.

He said that all available resources were being utilized to make full use of mineral resources in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

More Stories From Pakistan

