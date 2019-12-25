“Attempt to arrest Bilawal may turn into serious clash,” sources warn

(@fidahassanain)

PPP will mark death anniversary of former Prime Minister Late Benazir Bhutto at Liaqatbagh Rawalpindi –the place where she was assassinated in Dec 27, 2007.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2019) Any attempt to take PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto into custody on 12th death anniversary of former Prime Minister late Benazir Bhutto may turn into any serious “clash”, the sources revealed here on Wednesday.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the gathering at Liaqat Bagh—the park where former PM Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on Dec 27th, 2007.

According to highly reliable sources, Jiyalas (workers) of Pakistan Peoples Party will show strong reaction at gathering of PPP on annual death anniversary of late Benazir Bhutto at Liaqat Bagh.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had already announced to mark death anniversary of his mother at Liaqatbagh, Rawalpindi this year.

PPP leadership have given task to the local leadership in Rawalpindi to ensure maximum “Jiyalas” (workers) at Liaqat bagh on the even of Benazir’s death anniversary. Heavy bill boards have been displayed at various points in the city.

Bilawal warned that it would be dangerous if he was arrested by the NAB officials. “The government is not giving them permission to hold rally there at Liaqatbagh and no facility is being provided,” he added.