UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

“Attempt To Arrest Bilawal May Turn Into Serious Clash,” Sources Warn

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 05:37 PM

“Attempt to arrest Bilawal may turn into serious clash,” sources warn

PPP will mark death anniversary of former Prime Minister Late Benazir Bhutto at Liaqatbagh Rawalpindi –the place where she was assassinated in Dec 27, 2007.  

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2019) Any attempt to take PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto into custody on 12th death anniversary of former Prime Minister late Benazir Bhutto may turn into any serious “clash”, the sources revealed here on Wednesday.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the gathering at Liaqat Bagh—the park where former PM Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on Dec 27th, 2007.

According to highly reliable sources, Jiyalas (workers) of Pakistan Peoples Party will show strong reaction at gathering of PPP on annual death anniversary of late Benazir Bhutto at Liaqat Bagh.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had already announced to mark death anniversary of his mother at Liaqatbagh, Rawalpindi this year.

PPP leadership have given task to the local leadership in Rawalpindi to ensure maximum “Jiyalas” (workers) at Liaqat bagh on the even of Benazir’s death anniversary. Heavy bill boards have been displayed at various points in the city.

Bilawal warned that it would be dangerous if he was arrested by the NAB officials. “The government is not giving them permission to hold rally there at Liaqatbagh and no facility is being provided,” he added.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Benazir Bhutto Rawalpindi Bagh Pakistan Peoples Party May Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Higher interest rates chocking borrowing: Mian Zah ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Customs&#039; Musabih, Beninese Consul discu ..

26 minutes ago

“Bail doesn’t mean acquittal,” says Shehryar ..

30 minutes ago

Eastern Libyan Gov't Envoy Expects LNA to Fight Ri ..

10 minutes ago

Libya's Eastern Gov't Worried About Plans to Creat ..

7 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi ext ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.