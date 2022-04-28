Attempt to destroy 220KV power line with explosives, tower partially damaged

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :A tower of 220KV transmission line was partially damaged in Jamshoro when some unidentified anti-social elements tried to blow up the power line with explosives on Thursday morning.

According to National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) officials, explosives were planted around the transmission line tower and an attempt was made to blow it up.

In-charge of Bomb Disposal Squad Hyderabad unit Ramzan Panhwer said that about one kilogram of explosives was planted around the tower and detonated through a non-electric device.

According to NTDC officials, the transmission tower is safe and partially damaged and power supply was not suspended despite the sabotage. They said that if the tower had collapsed, there would have been huge damage.