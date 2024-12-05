Attempt to drive wedge between public, Armed Forces will never succeed: Formation Commanders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The 84th Formation Commanders Conference while expressing concern over the malicious propaganda by certain political elements, on Thursday said that an attempt to drive a wedge between the public, Armed Forces and country’s institutions would never succeed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The 84th Formation Commanders Conference while expressing concern over the malicious propaganda by certain political elements, on Thursday said that an attempt to drive a wedge between the public, Armed Forces and country’s institutions would never succeed.

“Forum noted with concern the malicious propaganda done in the aftermath of the lawful deployment of the Army in the capital to secure key government buildings green and provide safe & secure environment for the valued visiting delegations. This pre-planned coordinated and premeditated propaganda reflects continuity of a sinister design by certain political elements as an attempt to drive a wedge between the public & Armed Forces and institutions of Pakistan.

This futile attempt, fueled and abetted by external players, will never be successful, InshAllah,” said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir presided over two days 84th Formation Commanders Conference here at GHQ, attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers, and all Formation Commanders of Pakistan Army.

The Forum emphasized that it was imperative that Government should promulgate and implement stringent laws and regulations to check unfettered and unethical use of freedom of expression to spew venom, lies and sow the seeds of polarization.

"Those spreading fake news for vested political and financial interests need to be identified and brought to justice," the Forum said.

The Forum resolved that Army remains committed to serving the nation and public and guard against all external and internal threats without any bias and political affiliation, and any attempt to pitch innocent people against each other and use of violence as an instrument for vested gains could never be tolerated, it further said.

The Forum conducted a comprehensive analysis of ongoing counterterrorism operations and resolved to continue neutralizing terrorists, their facilitators, and abettors working at the behest of hostile forces to destabilize Pakistan, with heightened focus on operations against terrorists operating inside Balochistan including BLA Majeed Brigade.

The Forum began by offering Fateha and paying solemn tribute to the martyrs of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, and citizens of Pakistan who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s security and sovereignty, including those Law Enforcement Agencies personnel who embraced martyrdom during recent violent protests in Islamabad.

The Forum condemned ongoing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering political, diplomatic, and moral support for the Kashmiri people. It also expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people, strongly condemning the atrocities in Gaza and supporting international legal measures to end military aggression.

Participants were briefed on the prevailing security environment, both external and internal, and reviewed the Army’s operational readiness to address evolving traditional and non-traditional threats.

Unabated use of Afghan soil against Pakistan by terrorists especially belonging to Fitna Al Khwarij was also noted with concern.

The Forum urged that it was in the interest of both neighboring Islamic countries to rather focus on mutually beneficial engagements and Interim Afghan Government needs to take visible measures to prevent use of its soil by the terrorists,” the Forum said.

The Forum reiterated resolve to continue supporting all socioeconomic and development efforts being undertaken in Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan by Federal and Provincial Governments for well-being of the resilient people of these Provinces who continue to stand tall against scourge of terrorism.

Highlighting Army’s commitment to socioeconomic progress, the forum resolved to continue to support government efforts in fostering economic growth, cracking down on illegal spectrum and eradicating terror-crime nexus, it further said.

Concluding the conference, the COAS emphasized the importance of professionalism, operational readiness, and the Army’s unwavering dedication to ensuring Pakistan’s security and stability, notwithstanding any odds and challenges.