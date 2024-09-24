Attempt to kidnap student foiled in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Swat police on Tuesday foiled an attempt of kidnapping a student of seventh class and arrested two kidnappers.

Police said the incident took place in Shalpin area of Khwazakhela tehsil, Swat where a student of seventh class named Usman was maltreated and injured by two accused, identified as Najib Ullah and Akhtar.

The accused then put the boy in a sack and tried to kidnap him.

Upon hue and cry of the child, local people were alerted and called the area police for intervention.

The police rushed towards the scene and recovered the child from the sack in injured condition.

Both the would-be kidnappers were arrested and the injured child was shifted to hospital for treatment. Police said a case has been registered against the accused and they were being further investigated.