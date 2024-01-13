Open Menu

Attempt To Murder Brother Over Property Issue

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2024 | 08:35 PM

Attempt to murder brother over property issue

Wah Saddar Police arrested a suspect who attempted to murder his brother over a property issue in the Khanabad area on Saturday

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Wah Saddar Police arrested a suspect who attempted to murder his brother over a property issue in the Khanabad area on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman, the suspect identified as Shahzad Ahmed attempted to kill his brother Arshad Ahmed over a property dispute.

A case was registered against the accused under section 324 Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and he was sent behind bars.

APP/ajq/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Police Saddar

Recent Stories

More than 300 candidates running for 9 seats

More than 300 candidates running for 9 seats

1 minute ago
 Students should focus on entrepreneurship for pros ..

Students should focus on entrepreneurship for prosperous career: Bakhtawari

1 minute ago
 CS reviews arrangements for polling, directs timel ..

CS reviews arrangements for polling, directs timely procurement of material in s ..

1 minute ago
 Trauma Center to provide best medical treatment to ..

Trauma Center to provide best medical treatment to patients

1 minute ago
 Minister Sindhi lauds Shaikh Ayaz’s contribution ..

Minister Sindhi lauds Shaikh Ayaz’s contribution for democracy

1 minute ago
 11 gamblers held during raid at two different dens

11 gamblers held during raid at two different dens

34 minutes ago
KMC, PLSP to train people for providing emergency ..

KMC, PLSP to train people for providing emergency aid to citizens: Murtaza Wahab

36 minutes ago
 HDA denies sell-off of 5 pricy commercial plots

HDA denies sell-off of 5 pricy commercial plots

36 minutes ago
 Raja Riaz fields his son in NA-104

Raja Riaz fields his son in NA-104

36 minutes ago
 Various uplift projects worth millions of rupees u ..

Various uplift projects worth millions of rupees underway

36 minutes ago
 Sarangi musician Ustad Bundu Khan remembered

Sarangi musician Ustad Bundu Khan remembered

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan send 4th consignment of humanitarian aid ..

Pakistan send 4th consignment of humanitarian aid for Gaza people

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan