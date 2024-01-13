Attempt to murder brother over property issue

Wah Saddar Police arrested a suspect who attempted to murder his brother over a property issue in the Khanabad area on Saturday

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Wah Saddar Police arrested a suspect who attempted to murder his brother over a property issue in the Khanabad area on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman, the suspect identified as Shahzad Ahmed attempted to kill his brother Arshad Ahmed over a property dispute.

A case was registered against the accused under section 324 Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and he was sent behind bars.

APP/ajq/378