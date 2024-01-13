Attempt To Murder Brother Over Property Issue
Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2024 | 08:35 PM
Wah Saddar Police arrested a suspect who attempted to murder his brother over a property issue in the Khanabad area on Saturday
Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Wah Saddar Police arrested a suspect who attempted to murder his brother over a property issue in the Khanabad area on Saturday.
According to the police spokesman, the suspect identified as Shahzad Ahmed attempted to kill his brother Arshad Ahmed over a property dispute.
A case was registered against the accused under section 324 Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and he was sent behind bars.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
More than 300 candidates running for 9 seats
Students should focus on entrepreneurship for prosperous career: Bakhtawari
CS reviews arrangements for polling, directs timely procurement of material in s ..
Trauma Center to provide best medical treatment to patients
Minister Sindhi lauds Shaikh Ayaz’s contribution for democracy
11 gamblers held during raid at two different dens
KMC, PLSP to train people for providing emergency aid to citizens: Murtaza Wahab
HDA denies sell-off of 5 pricy commercial plots
Raja Riaz fields his son in NA-104
Various uplift projects worth millions of rupees underway
Sarangi musician Ustad Bundu Khan remembered
Pakistan send 4th consignment of humanitarian aid for Gaza people
More Stories From Pakistan
-
More than 300 candidates running for 9 seats1 minute ago
-
Students should focus on entrepreneurship for prosperous career: Bakhtawari1 minute ago
-
CS reviews arrangements for polling, directs timely procurement of material in snowy areas1 minute ago
-
Trauma Center to provide best medical treatment to patients1 minute ago
-
Minister Sindhi lauds Shaikh Ayaz’s contribution for democracy1 minute ago
-
11 gamblers held during raid at two different dens34 minutes ago
-
KMC, PLSP to train people for providing emergency aid to citizens: Murtaza Wahab36 minutes ago
-
HDA denies sell-off of 5 pricy commercial plots36 minutes ago
-
Raja Riaz fields his son in NA-10436 minutes ago
-
Various uplift projects worth millions of rupees underway36 minutes ago
-
Sarangi musician Ustad Bundu Khan remembered36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan send 4th consignment of humanitarian aid for Gaza people1 hour ago