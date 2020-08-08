UrduPoint.com
Attempt To Smuggle 10 Kg Charas Foiled, One Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 11:01 PM

Sindh Excise Department has foiled an attempt to smuggle 10 kilograms of charas from Balochistan to Karachi and arrested an accused

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Excise Department has foiled an attempt to smuggle 10 kilograms of charas from Balochistan to Karachi and arrested an accused.

Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer Zia-ul-Islam Pathan along with his team recovered 10 kg charas during a search of a suspicious car at Jacobabad Excise check post, said a statement here on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Fazlur Rehman resident of Mastung. Police registered a case and started investigation.

