UrduPoint.com

Attempt To Smuggle Endangered Falcons Foiled

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

Attempt to smuggle endangered falcons foiled

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Security officials on Friday foiled an attempt to smuggle endangered and expensive falcons at Torkham border.

According to details, Frontier Constabulary (FC) Chitral scouts personnel, upon searching a truck coming from Afghanistan at Torkham border crossing, seized two falcons and handed over to customs officials to complete legal formalities.

A custom official said that precious birds would be handed over to Wildlife Department to release falcons in natural environment.

The birds are listed as rare and endangered species and their trade is strictly banned.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Chitral Border From

Recent Stories

Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade wee ..

Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade week closes

8 minutes ago
 Kareena gives befitting response to online trollin ..

Kareena gives befitting response to online trolling over naming their sons as Ta ..

18 minutes ago
 Work on small dams in final stages to overcome wat ..

Work on small dams in final stages to overcome water shortage in NW

5 minutes ago
 Applications invited for canola cultivation on exp ..

Applications invited for canola cultivation on experimental plots

5 minutes ago
 Cambodia's COVID-19 death toll tops 2,000 with 20 ..

Cambodia's COVID-19 death toll tops 2,000 with 20 new fatalities

5 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Friday

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.