Attempt to smuggle endangered falcons foiled

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Security officials on Friday foiled an attempt to smuggle endangered and expensive falcons at Torkham border.

According to details, Frontier Constabulary (FC) Chitral scouts personnel, upon searching a truck coming from Afghanistan at Torkham border crossing, seized two falcons and handed over to customs officials to complete legal formalities.

A custom official said that precious birds would be handed over to Wildlife Department to release falcons in natural environment.

The birds are listed as rare and endangered species and their trade is strictly banned.