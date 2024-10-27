Attempt To Smuggle Goods Foiled
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2024 | 07:50 PM
KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The police foiled an attempt to smuggle non-Custom paid goods at a river crossing, here on Sunday.
The police confiscated five cartons of Ratan Gutka and 150 packets of imported cigarettes, with an estimated street value exceeding Rs. 970,000. Attempts by smugglers to transport goods through the Indus River by boats have also been effectively foiled by Kot Addu police.
