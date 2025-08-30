Attempt To Smuggle Timber Foiled
Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2025 | 07:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Khyber Paktunkhwa Forest Department here on Saturday foiled an attempt to smuggle timber from Shabqaddar-Naguman Road near Mamu Khatki.
According to details, a team led by the Divisional Forest Officer Shakil Khan recovered 135 sleepers of deodar wood from a dumper truck.
The sleepers were hidden underneath the stones that were filled in the truck.
Three accused were arrested along with weapons on the spot and their car was also seized. Case has been registered against the accused under Forest Ordinance. Further legal action has been initiated.
