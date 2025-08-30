Open Menu

Attempt To Smuggle Timber Foiled

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Attempt to smuggle timber foiled

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Khyber Paktunkhwa Forest Department here on Saturday foiled an attempt to smuggle timber from Shabqaddar-Naguman Road near Mamu Khatki.

According to details, a team led by the Divisional Forest Officer Shakil Khan recovered 135 sleepers of deodar wood from a dumper truck.

The sleepers were hidden underneath the stones that were filled in the truck.

Three accused were arrested along with weapons on the spot and their car was also seized. Case has been registered against the accused under Forest Ordinance. Further legal action has been initiated.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

11 hours ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

20 hours ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

20 hours ago
 Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

20 hours ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

20 hours ago
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

20 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

20 hours ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

20 hours ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

20 hours ago
 Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms su ..

Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..

20 hours ago
 Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan