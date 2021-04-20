UrduPoint.com
Attempt To Smuggle Wheat Foiled

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Attempt to smuggle wheat foiled

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The Wazirabad assistant commissioner Tuesday foiled an attempt to smuggle wheat and seized 16 trucks loaded with thousands of sacks, and shifted the seized commodity to the government warehouses.

AC Amir Mahmood said the raid was conducted in Ghakhar area at Wazirabad Chenab Toll Plaza.

Strict action would be taken against those involved in wheat smuggling, he warned.

