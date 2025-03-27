Open Menu

Attempt To Steal Transformer Backfires As Thief Gets Stuck

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Attempt to steal transformer backfires as thief gets stuck

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Safe City Faisalabad's timely action saved the life of a suspect attempting to steal a transformer.

According to details, the Virtual Patrolling Officer, during live surveillance, noticed a person tampering with a transformer. Suddenly, the transformer caught fire, causing the suspect to get stuck with it.

The Safe City Faisalabad team took swift action and immediately dispatched police and rescue teams to the scene. The police and rescue teams promptly arrived at the location, safely retrieved the suspect, and transferred him to the hospital.

According to the spokesperson of the Safe Cities Authority, the Smart Safe City system is not only instrumental in identifying crimes but also ensures the safety of citizens. Citizens are urged to call 15 immediately in case of any suspicious activity or emergency to receive timely assistance.

Recent Stories

Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bel ..

Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell in support of Fathers’ End ..

6 minutes ago
 MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices ..

MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices in February

20 minutes ago
 Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fath ..

Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

20 minutes ago
 Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria

Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria

20 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural Excellence Award

20 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Sa ..

Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli in Abu Dhabi

21 minutes ago
Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage termin ..

AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage terminal at Khalifa Port

2 hours ago
 AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Father ..

AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 res ..

Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 residential units to support 'Fat ..

2 hours ago
 Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million in ..

Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million investment t

2 hours ago
 Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathe ..

Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan