Attempt To Steal Transformer Backfires As Thief Gets Stuck
Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Safe City Faisalabad's timely action saved the life of a suspect attempting to steal a transformer.
According to details, the Virtual Patrolling Officer, during live surveillance, noticed a person tampering with a transformer. Suddenly, the transformer caught fire, causing the suspect to get stuck with it.
The Safe City Faisalabad team took swift action and immediately dispatched police and rescue teams to the scene. The police and rescue teams promptly arrived at the location, safely retrieved the suspect, and transferred him to the hospital.
According to the spokesperson of the Safe Cities Authority, the Smart Safe City system is not only instrumental in identifying crimes but also ensures the safety of citizens. Citizens are urged to call 15 immediately in case of any suspicious activity or emergency to receive timely assistance.
