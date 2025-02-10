Open Menu

Attempted Murder Case Accused Captured

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Attempted murder case accused captured

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Waris Khan Police on Monday claimed to have arrested an accused wanted in a case of attempted murder.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Asad Bashir had injured Adnan by opening fire him over a dispute last month.

The case of the incident was registered at the Waris Khan Police Station last month. The accused had been on the run since then and the police managed to nab him on Monday.

