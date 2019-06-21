Attempts are underway to strengthen connectivity with China at all levels: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that attempts are underway to further improve connectivity with China at all levels adding China Pakistan Economic Corridor has entered into second phase

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st June, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that attempts are underway to further improve connectivity with China at all levels adding China Pakistan Economic Corridor has entered into second phase.A Chinese delegation called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday at PM House.CPEC along with bilateral development projects were discussed during the meeting.

Talking on the occasion PM said that in the second phase of CPEC, agriculture, social and economic development projects have been added.He said it is matter of satisfaction that time tested China Pakistan friendship is now changing into economic partnership.He said a special cell is being constituted in the PM house to make sure effective contacts between government and private business concerns .Chinese delegation said that China will continue its every possible co-operation in all fields including agriculture, heath, housing, social and economic.