Attempts being made to impose ban PTI, claims Imran Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI chairman says the entire democratic system is being dismantled in order to exclude him from politics.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 23rd, 2023) Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan alleged that attempts are being made to "impose a ban" on his party in the country.

He made these claims during an exclusive interview to an international news organization on Sunday.

Imran said that the entire democratic system is being dismantled in order to exclude him from politics. Imran Khan, the former prime minister who was ousted from office through a vote of no-confidence in April last year, voiced his concerns.

It is important to note that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah recently stated that there is no alternative but to ban PTI following violent protests that erupted after the arrest of Imran Khan on May 9. These protests were triggered nationwide after Imran Khan's arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case, which involves £190 million and resulted in the deaths of at least 10 individuals, with several others injured. Consequently, authorities arrested thousands of PTI workers.

During the protests, the rioters attacked both civil and military installations, including Lahore Cantt's Corps Commander's House (Jinnah House) and Rawalpindi's General Headquarters (GHQ). The military declared May 9 as a "Black Day" and has decided to subject the protesters to trial under the Army Act. Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir confirmed that the legal process has already commenced.

Additionally, Maryam Nawaz, the Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), urged the government to treat PTI as a terrorist organization.

During a press conference in Lahore on March 17, she strongly criticized the former prime minister, accusing him of creating a disturbance at his Zaman Park residence and announcing a "revolt against the state institutions." She also called for a ban on the party.

In the international media interview, Imran Khan revealed that the government rejected the Supreme Court's order to hold general elections in Punjab on May 14. He accused the ruling alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), of violating the Constitution and the apex court's verdict. Furthermore, he claimed that the government would not hold the scheduled national elections in October unless they were certain that PTI would not emerge victorious. Imran Khan argued that everything was being done to dismantle their democracy because of their fear of PTI and his potential return to power.

Regarding the ongoing crackdown on PTI's leadership, the deposed prime minister lamented the absence of the rule of law in the country and highlighted the fact that the entire leadership of his party is currently incarcerated. Imran Khan stated that the country is heading towards a state of lawlessness.

When asked about his relationship with the army, Imran Khan emphasized that he has never had any issues with them. Reflecting on the governance of the country, he remarked that half of the past 60 years were under military rule, while the remaining half was divided between the Bhutto and Sharif families. Furthermore, he expressed his confusion over the motives behind the overthrow of his government.