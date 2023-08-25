Open Menu

Attempts To Hack Senior Govt Officials' Phones Thwarted

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Attempts to hack senior govt officials' phones thwarted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The security agencies on Friday foiled attempts to hack mobile phones of the senior government officials aimed at obtaining sensitive information.

The involved elements tried to acquire sensitive information from government officials and bureaucracy in the name of senior government officials.

They also tried to seek information by sending mobile hacking links through WhatsApp, said a press release issued by the PM Office press wing.

It added that the government had instructed all its officials to remain vigilant and not to respond to any such message.

The officers have also been directed to inform the cabinet division immediately after receiving such mobile messages.

All the security agencies are fully alert on this matter, the press release added.

