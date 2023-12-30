Attendees engage in deliberations on developing situation in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Kashmir Advisory Committee formed under the leadership of Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, held its first consultative meeting.

The establishment of the Kashmir Advisory Committee is a key component of the 100-day plan initiated by the SAPM, said a press release here on Saturday.

The consultative session was attended by dignitaries from diverse fields including Ms. Sabien Hussein Mullick (Focal Person of the SAPM), Syed Yousuf Naseem (APHC), Mr. Farooq Rehmani (APHC), Mehmood Ahmed Sagar (APHC), Sheikh Mateen (APHC), Ghulam Muhammad Safi (APHC), Rafiq Dar JKLF,Syed Faiz Naqashbandi (APHC), Yousaf Naseem (APHC) Mr. Abid Abbasi (President RIUJ), Prof Shahid Afridi NDU, Dr. Raheem Awan (DG LAJA), Prof. Zafar Iqbal Advisor SAPM, Dr. Waleed Rasool, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad (Chairman HEC), Manzoor Masih (Human Rights Commission), Fajar Rabia Pasha Advisor SAPM, Javed Jadoon (Director Radio101), Mr. Shafique, (Executive Director PCHR), Raja Rizwan Abbasi (Senior Advocate SCP), Maqsood Jafri AJK intellectual, Musaib Manzoor (Pogram Coordinator Legal Forum for Kashmir), Dr. Syed Mujahid Gilani (President of Kashmir Youth Alliance), Mr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Bhatti (Chairman Al-Ansar Welfare), Yasir Rehman (Senior Anchorperson ptv news), Syed Waqas Banoori Advisor SAPM and Barrister Sundas Malik.

The committee engaged in a comprehensive discussion concerning both immediate and long-term strategies for addressing the unlawful actions undertaken by India in the region of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Members of the committee provided valuable insights and recommendations about the situation in IIOJK, particularly in light of the recent Indian Supreme Court decision affirming the annulment of Kashmir's special status by the Indian Government.

During the consultative session, Mushaal Hussein Mullick highlighted the influence of BJP and RSS ideologies on the Indian Judiciary. She raised questions regarding the timing of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Act brought by Amit Shah and Modi.

She observed that the amendment act introduction mere weeks before the Indian Supreme Court's verdict implied a foreknowledge within the Modi-led government regarding the outcome of the impending ISC decision.

Mushaal emphasized that the concluding year presented the world with two formidable challenges: the situations in Palestine and IIOJK.

She underscored the imperative for collaborative efforts among the people of both regions underlining the shared struggle for their self-determination.

She noted that the people of Palestine and IIOJK are enduring the barbarism imposed by occupation forces in their quest for the fundamental right of self-determination. Urging the global community to pay attention to the escalating atrocities in these regions, she called for collective action to address the pressing human rights concerns in Palestine and IIOJK.

Mushaal underscored the unity across all segments of society in championing the just cause of Kashmir. She acknowledged the Kashmir diaspora as a valuable asset in the ongoing struggle for the freedom of Kashmir. She highlighted the pivotal role of the Kashmiri diaspora in amplifying awareness globally about the human rights violations in IIOJK perpetrated by India.

Mushaal pointed out that the elimination of peaceful Kashmiri leaders by India on baseless pretexts could drive the youth of Kashmir toward adopting alternative means in their pursuit of freedom.

She also voiced deep concerns over India's decision to ban peaceful Kashmiri political parties. She reiterated Pakistan's steadfast commitment to the Kashmiri people, affirming that Pakistan would continue providing moral, diplomatic, and political support to the oppressed population of the region. She also advocated for strong measures to uplift the morale of the people of IIOJK.

Mushaal expressed gratitude to all the participants of the consultative session for their invaluable recommendations. She assured them that their insights would be disseminated to relevant stakeholders for consideration and further action.