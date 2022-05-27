- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Attention Editors
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2022 | 01:40 PM
----:We regret an inadvertent release of a news item LOG NO 170, Dated 25th May, Datelined Islamabad. The item stands withdrawn.
Regards
Recent Stories
New Zealand Prime Minister Confirms Planned Meetings With Biden, Harris on May 3 ..
US, UK Agree to Enhance Defense Cooperation on Artificial Intelligence
Newly Elected Hong Kong Chief Executive to Visit Beijing From May 28-31
Tokyo shares close higher 27th May, 2022
Woman attempts suicide in kasur
2280 litre adulterated milk wasted
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Iran,Pakistan enjoy cordial relations: Deputy Consul General Iran2 minutes ago
-
CPPA seeks Rs 4.05 per unit increase in power tariff for April2 minutes ago
-
'Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi' trends at No.2 on YouTube2 minutes ago
-
Nation forced to reap crop of inflation sown by Imran: Marriyum2 minutes ago
-
Power suspension for Peshawar, Nowshera notified2 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer to be observed on Saturday with national zeal, fervour3 minutes ago
-
BRICS countries vow to further strengthen education cooperation3 minutes ago
-
86 environmental-friendly hybrid buses to join BRT3 minutes ago
-
D&SJ visits jail: 4 prisoners released3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner takes notice of torture on student in Shujabad3 minutes ago
-
KP Bar Council stages strike against Yasin Malik conviction3 minutes ago
-
NA session prorogued sine die3 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.