Sun 21st July 2019 | 08:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :***Attention Editors*** The Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) is comprehensively covering the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the US. A number of stories relating to his meetings on the sidelines have already been issued.

The prime minister will be addressing a huge gathering tonight. APP will be filing highlights and the main story of the event. The address is expected between 0130 - 0230 hrs.

APP will also broadcast his address live through its Twitter account @appcsocialmedia For news pls chk app.com.pk For features eyePakistan.app.com.pk For videos Pakreel.app.com.pkEditor APP

