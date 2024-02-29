Attique condemns Indian ban on Muslim Conference in IIOJK

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The leader of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan on Thursday, condemed India's decision to ban the oldest political party in the disputed region of Kashmir.

Talking to APP, Sardar Attique Khan, who is also a former prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), called the move a "savage political extremism" by India, which violates the UN resolutions on Kashmir.

He urged the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to convene an emergency meeting of the Security Council to address the latest Indian aggression against the human and political rights of the Kashmiri people.

He warned that India's fascist actions could endanger the peace and stability of the region, which is shared by Pakistan and China.

Former PM AJK said that India's ban on the Muslim Conference, which was founded in 1932 and has been active in both parts of Kashmir, reveals its hegemonic ambitions and disregard for the international law.

He further said that India has no right to interfere with the political affairs of Kashmir, which is a UN-recognized dispute and not a part of India.

He also accused India of deploying over a million troops in Kashmir and changing its demography by settling RSS extremists there.