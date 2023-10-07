Attique condems Indian ban on JKDFP in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Oct. 07 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 7th Oct, 2023) Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan has vehemently condemned Indian government's ban on Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) of renowned Kashmiris' rights leader Shabbir Ahmed Shah, warning this terrorism could not gag the freedom voice of the Kashmiris.

"Kashmiris in occupied in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) are not Indian nationals or citizens under the relevant UN Security Council's Kashmir documents. Indian presence in the occupied valley is that of an anti-humanity colonizer", Atique said in a statement issued the other day, adding that Kashmiris had every right to fight out Indian illegal possession and its draconian laws and oppression.

The former PM AJK said Shabbir Ahmed Shah was imprisoned by Indian government for past one decade but could not erase his political influence in occupied Kashmir.

Modi government was now known globally as worst human rights violator to the extent of killing its opponents abroad like Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

He directed his party workers especially in Europe and North America to stage peaceful, well-disciplined protests against JKDFP ban as violations of human rights and against UN mandate in Kashmir.

/ APP/ AHR.