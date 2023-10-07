Open Menu

Attique Condems Indian Ban On JKDFP In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Attique condems Indian ban on JKDFP in IIOJK

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Oct. 07 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 7th Oct, 2023) Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan has vehemently condemned Indian government's ban on Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) of renowned Kashmiris' rights leader Shabbir Ahmed Shah, warning this terrorism could not gag the freedom voice of the Kashmiris.

"Kashmiris in occupied in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) are not Indian nationals or citizens under the relevant UN Security Council's Kashmir documents. Indian presence in the occupied valley is that of an anti-humanity colonizer", Atique said in a statement issued the other day, adding that Kashmiris had every right to fight out Indian illegal possession and its draconian laws and oppression.

The former PM AJK said Shabbir Ahmed Shah was imprisoned by Indian government for past one decade but could not erase his political influence in occupied Kashmir.

Modi government was now known globally as worst human rights violator to the extent of killing its opponents abroad like Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

He directed his party workers especially in Europe and North America to stage peaceful, well-disciplined protests against JKDFP ban as violations of human rights and against UN mandate in Kashmir.

/ APP/ AHR.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister United Nations Europe Canada Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government

Recent Stories

WETEX, DSS 2023 highlight latest technologies, sol ..

WETEX, DSS 2023 highlight latest technologies, solutions for smart and sustainab ..

11 minutes ago
 Threat email to kill PM Modi, Modi stadium receive ..

Threat email to kill PM Modi, Modi stadium received: Police

13 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 04 South Africa Vs. S ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 04 South Africa Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

29 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Afg ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, ..

31 minutes ago
 Afghanistan in trouble as Shakib gets three wicket ..

Afghanistan in trouble as Shakib gets three wickets

50 minutes ago
 Bangladesh beat Pakistan to secure bronze medal in ..

Bangladesh beat Pakistan to secure bronze medal in Asian Games

2 hours ago
Karachiites burdened with more increase in power b ..

Karachiites burdened with more increase in power bills

2 hours ago
 UAE’s Asma Alhosani made history on Friday as th ..

UAE’s Asma Alhosani made history on Friday as the country’s first woman to s ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates finish second at Gran Piemonte i ..

UAE Team Emirates finish second at Gran Piemonte in Italy

11 hours ago
 First land trip service connecting Ras Al Khaimah ..

First land trip service connecting Ras Al Khaimah with Oman&#039;s Musandam laun ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan