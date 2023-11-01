Open Menu

Attique Felicitates GB People On 76th Independence Day

Published November 01, 2023

Attique felicitates GB people on 76th Independence Day

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Nov 01 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 1st Nov, 2023) Attique Ahmed Khan, ex-prime minister of AJK and president Muslim Conference (MC) on Wednesday extended his warm congratulations to the brave people of Gilgit-Baltistan on their 76th Independence Day being jubilantly observed in the region.

It was on this day 76 years ago that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan achieved their self-fought independence from the Dogra autocracy.

In his congratulatory message, Sardar Attique said that the independence of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan is partial; we have to struggle together to oust illegal occupying forces of India from the rest of the Jammu and Kashmir state.

There shall be no let-up in our continuing struggle. Horrendous atrocities being inflicted on our brethren in India-occupied part of Kashmir are in fact deep wounds on our hearts and minds.

"We have to free also the people of occupied Kashmir from Indian subjugation and it is our commitment to history. We have to fulfill our commitment at all costs", he asserted.

Attique paid tributes to the people, government, and institutions of Pakistan for resolutely standing by the struggling people of Kashmir in their sustained struggle.

He wished greater progress and prosperity to the people of Gilgit Baltistan.

