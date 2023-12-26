Attique lauds insightful Kashmir, Palestine projection by COAS during visit to US

MIRPUR ( AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th Dec, 2023) Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir and President of All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan has lauded the insightful projection of the Kashmir dispute and Palestine cause by the Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir during his recent important visit to the United States. The people of Jammu and Kashmir express gratitude to the Army Chief for his bold reiteration of Kashmir and Palestine causes at this critical phase of complex international history, he said in his congratulatory message to the Army Chief released to the media here late Monday.

At this phase, the reiteration of principled stance on the Kashmir dispute and highlighting Palestine cause by the Army Chief of a nuclear Pakistan is much weightier than several diplomatic overtures on the issues.

"Kashmiris have gained fresh courage and confidence by this multi-institutional projection of seriousness of Kashmir and Palestine struggles", Sardar Attique said in his message.

Be it recalled that both the Kashmir and the Palestine dispute listed by the United Nations Organization in 1948 relate to the restitution of right of self-determination by the Kashmiris and the Palestinians.