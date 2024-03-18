Attique performs umrah, meets secy general Muslim World League

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan ex-Prime Minister of AJK and President Muslim Conference performed Umrah on Monday and had a meeting with the secretary general Muslim World League Dr Mohammad bin Abdul Karim al-Issa at Makkah al-Mukarammah.

The party spokesman told APP here that Sardar Attique Khan, while visiting Makkah, is also attending the international conference of Muslim scholars called by Muslim World League (Rabita al-Alam al-Islami).

In the meeting, open discussions are being made on various issues including matters relating to the Muslim Ummah, the spokesman said adding that the conference will continue for two days.

Sardar Attique in his separate meeting with the secretary general highlighted the deteriorating human conditions in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Kashmiris are demanding the implementation of UN Kashmir resolutions to ensure permanent peace in the South Asian region, he explained.

