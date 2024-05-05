Attique Posted As Director Bahawalpur Arts Council
Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2024 | 12:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Information and Culture Department, Government of Punjab has notified posting of Mian Attique Ahmad (BS-19) against the post of Director, Bahawalpur Arts Council with immediate effect and until further orders.
According to a notification issued by the Information and Culture Department, Government of Punjab, Sajjad Hussain (BS-19), Director, Bahawalpur Arts Council has been transferred to Rawalpindi.
Mian Attique Ahmad (BS-19), Director, Art and Culture, Lahore has been transferred and posted as Director, Bahawalpur Arts Council with immediate effect and until further orders.
