Attique posted as Director Bahawalpur Arts Council

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Information and Culture Department, Government of Punjab has notified posting of Mian Attique Ahmad (BS-19) against the post of Director, Bahawalpur Arts Council with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to a notification issued by the Information and Culture Department, Government of Punjab, Sajjad Hussain (BS-19), Director, Bahawalpur Arts Council has been transferred to Rawalpindi.

Mian Attique Ahmad (BS-19), Director, Art and Culture, Lahore has been transferred and posted as Director, Bahawalpur Arts Council with immediate effect and until further orders.