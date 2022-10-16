UrduPoint.com

Attique Proposes Asian Summit For Joint Disputes Including Kashmir Resolution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Attique proposes Asian Summit for joint disputes including Kashmir resolution

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) : Oct 16 (APP):Former prime minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan Sunday proposed that Asian countries should hold an Asian Summit to deliberate over reconfiguration of their individual and collective status in the fast changing world politics, dominated by bloc interests to the disadvantages of Asian continent and its peoples.

"Almost all UN-recorded geophysical disputes still unsettled for well over 75 years belong to the Asian continent embroiling the community of Asian nations into anger-filled policy practices, he told this while talking to a lawyers group meeting.

The delegation was headed by veteran legal expert Malik Mohammad Hayat Awan who suggested formation of International Lawyers Liaison Council to unveil legal basis of inter-state disputes.

"Human economic backwardness and non-tech stalemate are the hallmarks of Asian landmass ditching the peoples into groaning poverty.

Most unfortunately the continued state of unsettlement of all outstanding disputes Kashmir and Palestine issues included have become causative regional instability contributors. What else would be more disastrous than the fact that even UN Security Council's disputes resolution modes and recommendations on Kashmir and Palestine are not being implemented under the very nose of the international community. United States being global influencer owes an obligation to put in her energy to bring about peaceful resolutions of Kashmir and Palestine", Sardar Attique averred.

He pointed out that big powers especially the US should help improve quality of human lives in Asia, Africa, Latin America and Central America to actualize vision of peaceful economic development and progress of these regions.

Related Topics

Africa Resolution Prime Minister World United Nations Palestine Lawyers Jammu Progress United States Sunday National University All Asia

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

11 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

12 hours ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

20 hours ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.