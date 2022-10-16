Attique proposes Asian Summit for joint disputes including Kashmir resolution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) : Oct 16 (APP):Former prime minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan Sunday proposed that Asian countries should hold an Asian Summit to deliberate over reconfiguration of their individual and collective status in the fast changing world politics, dominated by bloc interests to the disadvantages of Asian continent and its peoples.

"Almost all UN-recorded geophysical disputes still unsettled for well over 75 years belong to the Asian continent embroiling the community of Asian nations into anger-filled policy practices, he told this while talking to a lawyers group meeting.

The delegation was headed by veteran legal expert Malik Mohammad Hayat Awan who suggested formation of International Lawyers Liaison Council to unveil legal basis of inter-state disputes.

"Human economic backwardness and non-tech stalemate are the hallmarks of Asian landmass ditching the peoples into groaning poverty.

Most unfortunately the continued state of unsettlement of all outstanding disputes Kashmir and Palestine issues included have become causative regional instability contributors. What else would be more disastrous than the fact that even UN Security Council's disputes resolution modes and recommendations on Kashmir and Palestine are not being implemented under the very nose of the international community. United States being global influencer owes an obligation to put in her energy to bring about peaceful resolutions of Kashmir and Palestine", Sardar Attique averred.

He pointed out that big powers especially the US should help improve quality of human lives in Asia, Africa, Latin America and Central America to actualize vision of peaceful economic development and progress of these regions.