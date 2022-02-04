Attique seeks FO assistance to locate missing boy at LOC

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, Ex-Prime Minister of AJK & Supreme Head of All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference has asked Pakistan Foreign Office to help locate an Azad Kashmir youth missed on January 25, 2021 at Tetrinote Hajira near line of control (LoC) believed to have been picked up by Indian forces.

Sardar Attique Khan in a statement issued on Friday said that 14/15 years old Asmad Ali s/o Mohammad Banaris Khan of Ghameer village in Hajira, Poonch district, somehow stranded at Tetrinote LoC whose whereabouts are not known whether he was picked up by Indian army and where he has been located since then.

"It is a serious humanitarian case needing urgent attention of Pakistan's Foreign Office to locate the boy and help deport him to his native village in Azad Kashmir," he pointed out.

He also asked the FO to ensure safety of lives of Azad Kashmir villagers along the Line of Control in J&K.

Sardar Attique asked Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to direct the concerned LoC management in the FO to expedite the location of the youth and help bring him back to Azad Kashmir.

"Obviously parents of the missing boy are much worried, he noted".

He regretted apathy of AJK govt in this serious case of a boy missed at LoC a year back.