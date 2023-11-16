Open Menu

Attique Welcomes Biden's 2-state Palestine Solution Call

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MIRPUR(AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th Nov, 2023) Ex-Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan has welcomed the call of US President Joe Biden that the 2-state is the only solution to the Palestine-Israel long-standing dispute. President Biden made this reiteration of the US stand on the middle East solution during his Wednesday California talk to the journalists.

"President Joe Biden's 2-state Palestine resolution remarks in the context of running the Israel-Gaza conflict carries great importance.

The American administration is in a strong position to have the 2-state Middle East solution implemented", Attique said while talking to APP on Thursday.

He said "This solution has the approval of the Security Council of the United Nations, and if this solution is formalized on the ground the Middle East peace will be strengthened and peaceful co-existence will prove a significant contribution towards regional stability", Sardar Attique President Muslim Conference underlined.

He recalled that the UN Security Council had also approved a democratic solution of the old Kashmir dispute back in 1948 and its implementation has not been done thus far.

"Non-compliance to the UN Kashmir solution keeps peace and security in South Asia threatened all the time. The international community should exert its weight for the early implementation of the UN-approved Kashmir dispute road map", he stressed.

