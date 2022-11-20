Attitude change termed imperative for competing with west

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary for Primary and Secondary Education Mohtasim Ballah Shah said we have to change our attitudes to compete with the West, children are the asset of our country and the nation and sports are indispensable for their physical development.

He expressed these views while speaking at the prize distribution ceremony of the annual competitions of middle schools here Sunday.

The Secretary further said that the emotional reaction of the youth was increasing as a result of the limited sports activities. Pakistan is facing challenges in providing quality education and if it is not improved, it will not be possible to compete with the world, he expressed.

Mohtasim Ballah Shah said that currently, children were being engaged in a race of higher numbers, but we need to prepare them for a life in which the sense of humanity, the spirit of sacrifice is seen and the personality development of the child is seen. Man has been given the status of "Ashraf al-Mukhluqat" by Allah and bound them to the welfare of all other creatures, he added.

Earlier, the students of the schools presented recitations, Naats, speeches and tableaus and received applause from the audience. Among the 88 middle schools of the district Abbottabad, Merajullah of Nardaba school in Shotput got first position Khaista Gul of Banda Qazi remained second. Tajuddin of Banda Limba, Ismail of Bandi Phullan got second, Ehsan Shah remained first in the high jump, and Shafqat Ali Dheri Kayhal student got the second position.

In the 100-meter race, Hussain Ali secured the first position, Abdul Karim Banda Qazi was second, and Habibullah was first in the 200-meter race, Ahmed secured the second position in the 400-meter race, Tajuddin got the first position, Merajullah got the second position, the javelin, Khusta Gul of Banda Qazi School got the first position, Syamullah got the second position in tug-of-war, Ziaullah Group got the first position, Hanif Khan Middle School Phalwali got the second position. Got the position.