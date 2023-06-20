Attock admin approved construction plans of 203 commercial properties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The district administration Attock on Tuesday approved the construction plans of as many as 203 commercial properties across the district during the Design Vetting Committee of the District Planning and Design Committee (DPDC) after a thorough analysis.

These commercial projects across the district are now approved and can opt for development generating revenue for cash-stricken Municipal Committees and district council as well.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza, while Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Waqas Aslam Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Adnan Anjum Raja, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Waqar Akbar Cheema, district officer planning Ijaz Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Attock Shagufta Jabeen, officials of local administration, finance, roads, buildings and other departments also present on this occasion.

While briefing newsmen after presiding over the meeting of DPDC, the DC has informed that for the first time in the history of district Attock, as many as 203 commercial property construction plans were approved across the district.

While unveiling details of the sanctioned plans, he informed that these include 69 construction plans from District Council Attock, 93 from Municipal Committee Attock and 41 from Fatehjang.

Responding to a question, Raza said all these cases were pending for a long time as about a hundred commercial cases were approved during the previous meeting of the committee.

He said that applicants whose commercial plans have been approved should submit the respective fees under the current schedule by June 30 as there is a possibility of changes in the fee schedule during the next financial year.

He further said that construction should not be started at the site until the commercial cases are approved.

It may be mentioned here that the District Planning and Design Committee (DPDC) in Attock district has failed to convene a meeting for over two years before Rao Atif resumed the charge.

Not approved of these plans, this state of affairs was causing significant financial losses to the six municipal committees (MC).

The uncalled and unnecessary delay has resulted in the status of over 55 commercial properties being left unresolved and has deprived the MCs of millions of rupees in revenue.

As now these plans are approved, these MCs would get rid of financial problems, especially timely disbursement of pay and pension to their employees.