UrduPoint.com

Attock Admin Expresses Concern Over Drowning Incidents In District

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2023 | 06:10 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General Attock Adnan Anjum Raja chaired a meeting at DC Office here Saturday to review the issue of drowning of people in various rivers and canals of Attock district.

The meeting expressed concern over the incidents of drowning of many people in rivers and canals at different places of the district.

In this regard, a committee comprising on the officers of District Council, Rescue 1122 and the Department of Civil Defense as its members, was formed to inspect the various rivers and canals in the district and make recommendations to prevent such incidents in future.

The meeting decided that all the concerned institutions would also play their full role.

The meeting was attended by the officers of the concerned departments.

