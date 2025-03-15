Open Menu

Attock Admin Pledges To Implement National Action Plan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Attock admin pledges to implement national action plan

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The Attock district administration has reaffirmed its commitment to implementing the National Action Plan (NAP) in its true spirit, as outlined by the Apex Committee.

This pledge was made during a special meeting of the District Coordination Committee (DCC), presided over by Deputy Commissioner Rao Attif Raza on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including the district police officer, additional deputy commissioners, and senior officers from law enforcement agencies and provincial departments. Deputy Commissioner Raza directed officials to focus on several key areas, including curbing smuggling and illegal activities, combating misinformation, price control and economic development and registering religious institutions, mosques, and tracking the departure of Afghan people.

Similarly, he also ordered official to launch crackdown on illegal vehicles and beggary.

APP/nsi/378

