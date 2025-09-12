Open Menu

Attock Administration Cracks Down On Profiteering

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2025 | 10:00 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The district administration in Attock on Friday intensified drive against artificial price hikes and profiteering, following directives from Punjab government and Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza.

According to details, price control magistrates have been conducting surprise inspections of shops and hotels, checking for compliance with official price lists. Essential commodities like milk, yogurt, meat, chicken, flour, rice, onions, and tomatoes are being monitored closely.

During these inspections, many shopkeepers were strictly warned, and fines were imposed on those found overcharging.

Some outlets were even sealed on the spot for selling at inflated rates. Price Control Magistrate Asad Nawaz Satti led the charge, conducting surprise visits to areas like Hamam Road, Gidar Chowk, and Mari.

The district administration has reiterated its commitment to providing relief to the public, emphasizing that essential commodities must be sold at official prices. Traders have been warned to comply strictly with rate lists to avoid punitive action.

