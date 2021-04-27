Attock administration launches crackdown against violation of COVID-19 SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

After alarming surge in coronavirus cases in Attock, the district administration swings in to action and launched crackdown over violation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs)

A team of the district administration led by deputy commissioner Ali Annan Qammar launched a crackdown against the violators of the SOPs set by the government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Hazro town on Tuesday.

During crackdown as many as nine shopkeepers were arrested and case has been registered against them for not wearing face mask. During crackdown, as many as 10 shops were sealed besides imposing fine worth Rs 50 thousand each on these shopkeepers. Moreover, fine worth Rs 10 thousand each was also imposed on the shopkeepers for violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Talking to newsmen on this occasion, Mr Ali has said COVID-19 was spreading speedily and if all citizens would not strictly and seriously follow the SOPs, the situation might become worst.

According to Mr Ali, those who do not wear masks will be detained and can be jailed besides shopkeepers would face music in the shape of sealing their shops and paying heavy fine.

He warned the shopkeepers to follow the corona relate SOPs otherwise shop or mart would be sealed in case of negligence.

He said there was increasing pressure on hospitals so everybody must follow the corona SOPs. On this occasion, he issued directions to all assistant commissioners and administrative officers of six different tehsils of the district to make penalties stricter to effectively implement the COVID-19 SOPs. He orders strict penalties over SOPs breach by the shopkeepers, hoteliers and transporters as the cases of COVID-19 are alarmingly surged in the district. He instructed that all officers must be in field and monitor the performance of price control magistrates. He said that nobody would be spared for overcharging for sugar in the City. He said the officers must consider overcharging as extortion.

The local administration in Attock city also launched a crackdown against violation of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs). The city district administration team led by assistant commissioner Zaib ul Nisa sealed two shops, one snooker club and one gym in Attock city besides imposing heavy fines on violations of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).