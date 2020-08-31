UrduPoint.com
Attock Again Witness Upward Trend In COVID-19 Positive Cases

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 07:55 PM

After a brief low graph of novel COVID-19 positive cases in district Attock, the number of positive patients again escalating as five more patients were tested positive raising the tally to 615

The official data of the respective health authorities confirmed on Monday.

According to the health authorities although new positive cases are being reporting, the number of recovered patients is also increasing with each passing day as 563 patients were recovered from this deadly disease across the district.

According to District Attock focal person for Covid-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi the new cases were reported from various parts of the district including city, Hazro and Pindigheab.

He said that number of active patients in the district are 28 in which 26 are home isolated while two other are under hospitalization.

Mr Niazi further said that the number of suspected cases in the district is 8384 while screening of as many as 11883 persons has also carried out so far.

He said that result of as many as 1418 suspected patients of the area is awaited.

He said that as many as 6353 persons are tested negative so far.

