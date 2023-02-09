Attock assistant commissioners reshuffled

Six assistant commissioners of district Attock were reshuffled as the caretaker provincial government has made major changes in local bureaucracy ahead of upcoming general elections.

According to a notification issued by the provincial government, Asif Nawaz serving as assistant commissioner Attock was posted in Taxila.

Shagufta Jabeen was posted as assistant commissioner Attock city, Zunaira Jaleel was posted as assistant commissioner Fatehjang, Sana was posted as assistant commissioner Hassanabdal and Kamran Ashraf was posted as assistant commissioner Hazro.