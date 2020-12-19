UrduPoint.com
Attock-based Companies Started Train Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

HASSANABDAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Three Attock-based railway companies, Jand Express, Mari Indus Express and Rawalpindi via Basal Jand Mehr Express in collaboration with district administration have announced started different routes to facilitate area people.

Elderly pople, patients, children, women and students and the general public were being facilitated through this service, an official told media persons on Saturday.

He informed that along with ease, these companies were also providing employment opportunities for people.

People expressed their gratitude to the private companies for providing travel facilities with ease and punctuality at the rates in accordance with the fares of Pakistan railways.

More Stories From Pakistan

