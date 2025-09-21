Attock Cantt residents get relief as new boreholes are inaugurated

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Residents of Attock Cantonment have received much-needed relief from the chronic water shortage after the inauguration of five new boreholes, benefiting more than 25,000 households in the area.

The initiative, formally launched by Cantonment Board Member Syed Mehdi Naqvi with the approval of Cantonment Board CEO Samreen Agha, is part of ongoing community-led efforts to address the long-standing water crisis in Kamalpur Syedan and adjoining localities. The inauguration ceremony began with prayers led by Syed Nazaqat Naqvi in the presence of community elders and board representatives.

The boreholes were funded by overseas and local philanthropists. Two were donated by Syed Muhammad Raza (USA), two by Syed Danish Raza (Germany), and one by Syed Qalb Abbas Naqvi (England), all dedicated to the memory of deceased family members.

According to officials, Rs 875,000 has been allocated for the installation of these boreholes, which will serve Kashmiri Mohalla, Kocha Prem Nagar, and Kamalpur Syedan.

Speaking to the media, Syed Mehdi Naqvi said that the community had earlier contributed substantial amounts for the purchase of new motors for the water supply system. “Our resources are very limited, so we depend on donations from well-wishers to resolve basic issues. Despite these challenges, we are committed to easing the hardships of residents,” he said.

Cantonment Board CEO Samreen Agha, in her remarks, assured the residents that the board would continue to play its role in welfare and development despite resource constraints. She added that steps were being taken to ensure one hour of daily water supply, restore long-defunct tube wells, and recruit additional sanitary staff.