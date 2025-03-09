Attock Celebrates International Women's Day With Inspiring Events
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) To commemorate International Women's Day, the local administration in Attock, in collaboration with the Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, organized a series of events on Sunday that celebrated women's empowerment and promoted gender equality.
The events featured discussions with esteemed women leaders who shared their personal journeys, emphasizing the importance of resilience, education, and self-belief. Students also performed, highlighting the contributions of women in various fields.
A ceremony organized by the local administration brought together young school girls and accomplished women from diverse sectors, including education, business, healthcare, arts, and social activism.
The event served as a platform for mentorship, inspiration, and shared aspirations.
Successful women shared their personal stories and words of wisdom with the young audience, stressing that empowering women leads to better economic growth.
They urged the government to focus on policy reforms to create a conducive environment for women to participate in the economy.
Ms Inza Abbassi, Assistant Commissioner Attock, said, "Today, we celebrate the strength, resilience, and achievements of women. By bringing together these young girls and successful women, we aim to inspire the next generation to dream big and break barriers."
The event concluded with a collective pledge to continue supporting initiatives that promote gender equality, education, and women's empowerment in the region. Additionally, Al-Khidmat Foundation organized a function where women from different walks of life shared their success stories.
APP/nsi/378
