Open Menu

Attock Celebrates International Women's Day With Inspiring Events

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Attock celebrates International Women's Day with inspiring events

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) To commemorate International Women's Day, the local administration in Attock, in collaboration with the Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, organized a series of events on Sunday that celebrated women's empowerment and promoted gender equality.

The events featured discussions with esteemed women leaders who shared their personal journeys, emphasizing the importance of resilience, education, and self-belief. Students also performed, highlighting the contributions of women in various fields.

A ceremony organized by the local administration brought together young school girls and accomplished women from diverse sectors, including education, business, healthcare, arts, and social activism.

The event served as a platform for mentorship, inspiration, and shared aspirations.

Successful women shared their personal stories and words of wisdom with the young audience, stressing that empowering women leads to better economic growth.

They urged the government to focus on policy reforms to create a conducive environment for women to participate in the economy.

Ms Inza Abbassi, Assistant Commissioner Attock, said, "Today, we celebrate the strength, resilience, and achievements of women. By bringing together these young girls and successful women, we aim to inspire the next generation to dream big and break barriers."

The event concluded with a collective pledge to continue supporting initiatives that promote gender equality, education, and women's empowerment in the region. Additionally, Al-Khidmat Foundation organized a function where women from different walks of life shared their success stories.

APP/nsi/378

Recent Stories

Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 30 ..

Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 300 athletes

2 hours ago
 Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al ..

Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

3 hours ago
 Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei rais ..

Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei raises Special Olympics flag at Op ..

4 hours ago
 Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

4 hours ago
 Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

5 hours ago
 Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan ..

Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions

6 hours ago
Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosyste ..

Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries

6 hours ago
 FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for ..

FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for Corporate Tax before end of M ..

7 hours ago
 UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

8 hours ago
 Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers ..

Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

9 hours ago
 Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Q ..

Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Quran Competition for School St ..

9 hours ago
 China achieves remarkable progress in environmenta ..

China achieves remarkable progress in environmental protection, air quality

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan