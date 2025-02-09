Attock court awarded 9-year imprisonment to convicted drug peddler

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) A special court in Attock on Saturday sentenced Muhammad Mursaleen to nine years imprisonment for his involvement in a drug peddling case.

According to police sources, Mursaleen was arrested by the New Airport Police in 2024 after recovery of hashish from his possession, leading to filing a case against him under the Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997.

The court's verdict came after hearing arguments from both sides. The public prosecutor emphasized that Mursaleen was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband and the evidence clearly linked him to the crime. The prosecutor argued that Mursaleen's offense was heinous and did not warrant any leniency.

In addition to the nine-year prison sentence, Mursaleen was also fined Rs 80,000. If he fails to pay the fine, he will face an additional six months in jail.