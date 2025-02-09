Attock Court Awarded 9-year Imprisonment To Convicted Drug Peddler
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) A special court in Attock on Saturday sentenced Muhammad Mursaleen to nine years imprisonment for his involvement in a drug peddling case.
According to police sources, Mursaleen was arrested by the New Airport Police in 2024 after recovery of hashish from his possession, leading to filing a case against him under the Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997.
The court's verdict came after hearing arguments from both sides. The public prosecutor emphasized that Mursaleen was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband and the evidence clearly linked him to the crime. The prosecutor argued that Mursaleen's offense was heinous and did not warrant any leniency.
In addition to the nine-year prison sentence, Mursaleen was also fined Rs 80,000. If he fails to pay the fine, he will face an additional six months in jail.
Recent Stories
American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx event
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s centennial celebration
Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financial Innovation Hackathon'
UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificial Intelligence
SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers competition
Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIBF
RTA enhances traffic flow at 50 locations across Dubai in 2024
UAE Cabinet approves reconstitution of Board of Directors of Securities and Comm ..
Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on 27 February to discuss Palestinian develo ..
DEWA adopts cubic metre as unit to measure water consumption
GCC strongly condemns, denounces Israeli occupation statements against Saudi Ara ..
UAE, Japan to complete negotiations on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreem ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Constable held for making indecent video of woman6 minutes ago
-
Attock court awarded 9-year imprisonment to convicted drug peddler6 minutes ago
-
SPC holds oath-taking ceremony, minister announces journalist colony6 minutes ago
-
Multi Micronutrient Supplements provided to pregnant, lactating women in 12 districts of KP16 minutes ago
-
PO involved in attempted murder case held16 minutes ago
-
Mishal Pakistan launches first-ever Pakistan Reforms Report 202516 minutes ago
-
Beggars Free Peshawar drive shows encouraging results16 minutes ago
-
80 bunkers demolished, compensation cheques distributed in Kurram16 minutes ago
-
Five MEPCO officials suspended16 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 11 criminals16 minutes ago
-
FTO to visit Multan, engage with business community26 minutes ago
-
8th convoy of 120 vehicles carrying relief goods departs for Parachinar26 minutes ago