Open Menu

Attock Court Sentenced 9-year To Drug Peddler

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 11:44 PM

Attock court sentenced 9-year to drug peddler

A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Pindigheb, Attock, on Monday sentenced a convicted drug peddler to nine years' imprisonment and a fine of Rs 80,000. Additional and Session Judge Qammar Zaman Bhatti delivered the verdict.

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Pindigheb, Attock, on Monday sentenced a convicted drug peddler to nine years' imprisonment and a fine of Rs 80,000. Additional and Session Judge Qammar Zaman Bhatti delivered the verdict.

The convict, Jamshaid Khan, was arrested by Khoar Police in 2024 with 2.30 kilograms of hashish. He was charged under Section 9-C of the CNS Act, 1997.

During the trial, the public prosecutor argued that the accused was caught red-handed while selling the contraband, and the evidence connected him directly to the crime. The judge pronounced the judgment after recording witness statements and final arguments from both sides.

APP/nsi/378

Recent Stories

'A bad dream': Russian troops threaten Dnipropetro ..

'A bad dream': Russian troops threaten Dnipropetrovsk

16 seconds ago
 Mansour bin Zayed reviews strategy of Emirates Cou ..

Mansour bin Zayed reviews strategy of Emirates Council for Balanced Development

14 minutes ago
 Attock court sentenced 9-year to drug peddler

Attock court sentenced 9-year to drug peddler

17 seconds ago
 Progressive farmers getting double production: Dr ..

Progressive farmers getting double production: Dr Sarwar

19 seconds ago
 DC Sheikhupura listened citizen's concerns

DC Sheikhupura listened citizen's concerns

20 seconds ago
 Punjab's farmers prosperity drive gets boost with ..

Punjab's farmers prosperity drive gets boost with Government initiatives

13 seconds ago
AJK furnished with grand health package for latest ..

AJK furnished with grand health package for latest health facilities across the ..

22 seconds ago
 Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach De la Fuente exten ..

Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach De la Fuente extends contract

18 minutes ago
 Nasdaq slumps on Chinese AI upstart, Nvidia loses ..

Nasdaq slumps on Chinese AI upstart, Nvidia loses some $400 bn in value

17 minutes ago
 S.Sudan lifts night curfew imposed after protests

S.Sudan lifts night curfew imposed after protests

18 minutes ago
 Advisor suggests PTI to attend dialogue session fo ..

Advisor suggests PTI to attend dialogue session for resolving political issues

18 minutes ago
 SCCF grants approval of funds for SIPMR, Cadet Col ..

SCCF grants approval of funds for SIPMR, Cadet College Sanghar

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan