Attock court sentenced 9-year to drug peddler

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Pindigheb, Attock, on Monday sentenced a convicted drug peddler to nine years' imprisonment and a fine of Rs 80,000. Additional and Session Judge Qammar Zaman Bhatti delivered the verdict.

The convict, Jamshaid Khan, was arrested by Khoar Police in 2024 with 2.30 kilograms of hashish. He was charged under Section 9-C of the CNS Act, 1997.

During the trial, the public prosecutor argued that the accused was caught red-handed while selling the contraband, and the evidence connected him directly to the crime. The judge pronounced the judgment after recording witness statements and final arguments from both sides.

