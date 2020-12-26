Attock crossed 1000 tally of COVID-19 patients

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :The Attock district on Friday crossed the tally of 1000 positive patients of novel coronavirus COVID-19 as 18 new cases were reported during last 24 hours in various parts of district. The tally of COVID-19 positive patients on Friday raised to 1008.

According to health authorities, it was second highest single day spike since April.

According to health authorities, with the advent of winter and non-observance of standard operating procedures (SOPs), number of Covid-19 patients had increased in Attock city and other towns of the district especially Hazro.

Chief executive, district health authority Dr Jawad Ellahi while giving details said that among these new cases, eight reported from Fatehjang, eight from Hazro, two from Attock city while one from Jand.

He added that it was also highest single day spike from Fathejang town. He informed that the number of active patients in the district was 173 among which 172 were home isolated as all of them were asymptomatic patients while one wass under treatment in district hospital.

He informed that number of suspected patients in the district were raised to 21,018 while screening of 24,469 persons was carried out across the district in which 19,548 were tested negative.

He said result of 462 tests were awaited across the district. The Health official informed that so far 809 positive patients have recovered in the district.