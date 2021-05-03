Attock crossed tally of 2 thousand COVID-19 cases

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Attock district witnessed another spike in novel coronavirus Covid-19 cases as the district crossed the tally of two thousand patients on Monday while one more lose battle to Covid-19 during the last 24 hours. Health officials said on Monday.

District focal person for Covid-19 Kashif Hussain has informed that 18 more persons were tested positive in the district raising the number of Covid-19 positive patients to 2006.

He informed that 37 years old Aqeel Shah- a resident of Mirza village succumbed to the virus and was buried under Covid-19 burial SoPs. While giving details about the newly affected persons, he said that as many as 13 patients belong to Attock city while five to Hazro. He informed that the number of active patients in the district is 181 and in which 178 were home isolated while three others were hospitalized.

About the active patients, he said that as many as 108 belong to Attock city, 34 to Hazro, 15 to Jand, 13 to Pindigheab,8 to Hassanabdal while 4 to Fatehjang. He informed that 11 suspected patients are also admitted in district headquarters hospital and all were in critical condition.

He informed that the number of suspected patients in the district rose to 32,804 while screening of as many as 36,056 persons was carried out across the district in which 30,748were tested negative.

Responding to a question, he said that the results of as many as 50 suspected patients were awaited. He informed that so far 1,787 persons have been recovered from the virus in the district so far. Replying to another question, he said that safe burial of as many as 118 patients including Covid-19 positive and suspected have so far been carried out in the district.