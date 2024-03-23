Attock District Launches "plant For Pakistan" Campaign To Combat Pollution
Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2024 | 10:27 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Assistant Director of Environment Shah Zehra Maryam on Saturday spearheaded the campaign titled "Plant for Pakistan" in Attock district. Under this initiative, 50 saplings were planted at each kiln, with the first planting taking place at Chenab Brix Company Fateh Jang.
This innovative approach, involving the plantation of saplings on kiln clay, is set to make a significant impact in mitigating smog, addressing climate change and reducing the risk of flood disasters.
