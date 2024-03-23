Open Menu

Attock District Launches "plant For Pakistan" Campaign To Combat Pollution

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2024 | 10:27 PM

Attock district launches "plant for Pakistan" campaign to combat pollution

Assistant Director of Environment Shah Zehra Maryam on Saturday spearheaded the campaign titled "Plant for Pakistan" in Attock district. Under this initiative, 50 saplings were planted at each kiln, with the first planting taking place at Chenab Brix Company Fateh Jang

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Assistant Director of Environment Shah Zehra Maryam on Saturday spearheaded the campaign titled "Plant for Pakistan" in Attock district. Under this initiative, 50 saplings were planted at each kiln, with the first planting taking place at Chenab Brix Company Fateh Jang.

This innovative approach, involving the plantation of saplings on kiln clay, is set to make a significant impact in mitigating smog, addressing climate change and reducing the risk of flood disasters.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Flood Company Attock Fateh Jang

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

2 minutes ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held a ..

Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held at DC office

2 minutes ago
 Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fer ..

Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fervour

12 minutes ago
 PM condoles demise of former diplomat, PCB chairpe ..

PM condoles demise of former diplomat, PCB chairperson Shehryar Khah

7 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab confers civil awards on 132 perso ..

Governor Punjab confers civil awards on 132 personalities

7 minutes ago
Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Sa ..

Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Saudi Defence Minister, diplomat ..

12 minutes ago
 Minister stresses unity among all Pakistanis

Minister stresses unity among all Pakistanis

7 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jaffer Mandokhail ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jaffer Mandokhail discuss Balochistan issues

7 minutes ago
 Bahawalnagar Celebrates Pakistan Day with Patrioti ..

Bahawalnagar Celebrates Pakistan Day with Patriotic Fervor

7 minutes ago
 PTI must choose reconciliation over confrontation: ..

PTI must choose reconciliation over confrontation: Dr. Musadik

57 seconds ago
 WHH Pakistan, AGAHE organise event ON World Water ..

WHH Pakistan, AGAHE organise event ON World Water Day 2024

58 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan